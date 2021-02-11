Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note issued on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on ZION. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Truist raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $49.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.49. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $51.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 9,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 2,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total value of $84,803.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,007 shares in the company, valued at $355,596.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Harris H. Simmons sold 60,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $2,966,592.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,210,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,354,249.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,618 shares of company stock worth $5,628,157 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.