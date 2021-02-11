Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on MarketAxess Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a research note issued on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MKTX. Loop Capital lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $512.00.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $553.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.31 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess has a one year low of $275.49 and a one year high of $606.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $547.49 and its 200-day moving average is $523.05.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total transaction of $143,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.49, for a total value of $2,185,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,439.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,250 shares of company stock valued at $26,058,763 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,593,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,459,000 after purchasing an additional 16,426 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 12,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 25,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,585,000 after purchasing an additional 11,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

