Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd.

OTCMKTS:JFBC opened at $17.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.93. The company has a market capitalization of $75.15 million, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.41. Jeffersonville Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Jeffersonville Bancorp had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 6.49%.

About Jeffersonville Bancorp

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking accounts, demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits in the form of certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

