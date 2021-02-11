Jeffrey F. Odonnell Sells 42,762 Shares of BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) Stock

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) Director Jeffrey F. Odonnell sold 42,762 shares of BioSig Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $218,941.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,281.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of BSGM opened at $5.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.47. BioSig Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $12.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in BioSig Technologies by 417.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BioSig Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in BioSig Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BioSig Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BioSig Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioSig Technologies Company Profile

BioSig Technologies, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. The company's proprietary product include precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology system, a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording, and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology procedures in an electrophysiology laboratory under the supervision of licensed healthcare practitioners who are responsible for interpreting the data.

