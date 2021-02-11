Jeffrey F. Odonnell Sells 62,238 Shares of BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) Stock

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) Director Jeffrey F. Odonnell sold 62,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $311,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,955. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BioSig Technologies stock opened at $5.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.47. BioSig Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $12.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSGM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of BioSig Technologies by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BioSig Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,733,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,762,000 after buying an additional 52,880 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of BioSig Technologies by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. 18.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. The company's proprietary product include precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology system, a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording, and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology procedures in an electrophysiology laboratory under the supervision of licensed healthcare practitioners who are responsible for interpreting the data.

