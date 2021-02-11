Jessica Fees Sells 1,500 Shares of Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Stock

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) insider Jessica Fees sold 1,500 shares of Surface Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $18,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,828.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jessica Fees also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, Jessica Fees sold 1,500 shares of Surface Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $16,785.00.

NASDAQ:SURF opened at $11.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.37. The company has a quick ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $483.24 million, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 2.09. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Surface Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Surface Oncology during the third quarter worth $81,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Surface Oncology during the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Surface Oncology during the third quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.19.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R.

