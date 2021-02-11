Jobchain Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $86,108.00 (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One Jobchain token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Jobchain has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. Jobchain has a market capitalization of $3.23 million and $86,108.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00057157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $511.40 or 0.01073436 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00054485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006182 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,571.83 or 0.05398294 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00019971 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00026680 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 56.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004153 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00034544 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Jobchain Token Profile

JOB is a token. It was first traded on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,849,930,894 tokens. Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain. The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Jobchain

Jobchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

