John E. Berlin Sells 15,554 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Stock

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total value of $2,340,254.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,139.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $148.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $97.55 and a twelve month high of $165.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.16 and its 200-day moving average is $137.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.33. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 54,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,516,000 after buying an additional 9,862 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 17,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Longbow Research boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.57.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

