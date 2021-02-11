John T. Mcdonald Sells 124,309 Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Stock

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 124,309 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total value of $6,282,576.86.

John T. Mcdonald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 4th, John T. Mcdonald sold 7,080 shares of Upland Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $354,212.40.

On Tuesday, February 2nd, John T. Mcdonald sold 13,588 shares of Upland Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $679,807.64.

On Wednesday, January 27th, John T. Mcdonald sold 1,700 shares of Upland Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $85,017.00.

Shares of UPLD stock opened at $50.09 on Thursday. Upland Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $51.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 79.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 17.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Upland Software from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Upland Software from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Upland Software from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Upland Software from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.78.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

