John Trizzino Sells 194 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) EVP John Trizzino sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.50, for a total value of $62,953.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 704 shares in the company, valued at $228,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Trizzino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 5th, John Trizzino sold 3,022 shares of Novavax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.46, for a total value of $877,770.12.

On Thursday, January 7th, John Trizzino sold 506 shares of Novavax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total value of $62,830.02.

On Tuesday, January 5th, John Trizzino sold 17,407 shares of Novavax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,949,584.00.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $298.36 on Thursday. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $331.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of -57.16 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.18.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($5.57). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.56 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6180.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Novavax in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,204,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Novavax by 952.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Novavax in the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Novavax in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,263,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novavax by 1,799.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 8,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

NVAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Novavax in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Novavax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.94.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

