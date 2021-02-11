Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Receives $158.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.67.

JLL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $132.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth $650,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth $1,081,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth $7,228,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 8,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JLL traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,423. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.47. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $78.29 and a twelve month high of $177.50. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.36. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.35 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

