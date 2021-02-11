JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust (LON:JMC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $846.00

Shares of JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust plc (LON:JMC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 846 ($11.05) and last traded at GBX 846 ($11.05), with a volume of 531913 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 828 ($10.82).

The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £615.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 658.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 485.32.

JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:JMC)

JPMorgan Chinese Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

