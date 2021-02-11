JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€26.50” Price Target for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been assigned a €26.50 ($31.18) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MT. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.20 ($37.88) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €23.08 ($27.15).

ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 52-week high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

