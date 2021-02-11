JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) Price Target to GBX 495

St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 495 ($6.47) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of SMP opened at GBX 380 ($4.96) on Wednesday. St. Modwen Properties has a 12-month low of GBX 294.46 ($3.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 539 ($7.04). The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £845.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 384.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 349.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a GBX 3.90 ($0.05) dividend. This is a positive change from St. Modwen Properties’s previous dividend of $1.10. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. St. Modwen Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.15%.

St. Modwen Properties Company Profile

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through Industrial & Logistics; St. Modwen Homes; and Strategic Land & Regeneration segments. The company is also involved in industrial and logistics; housebuilding; and strategic land and regeneration project activities.

