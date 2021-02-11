JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $117.00 target price on the technology infrastructure company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $125.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $105.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.44. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $75.18 and a 12-month high of $124.91. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $174,350.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 259.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 277 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 577.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

