JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) to Underweight

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $9.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LADR. Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ladder Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.71.

Shares of NYSE LADR opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 100.91 and a current ratio of 100.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.52. Ladder Capital has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $18.97.

In other news, CEO Brian Harris sold 3,108 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 733,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,337,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc Fox sold 2,922 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $30,681.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 406,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,268,050.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,629 shares of company stock worth $3,671,290 in the last three months. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,666,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,314,000 after buying an additional 653,860 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,911,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,611,000 after buying an additional 272,754 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,687,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,187,000 after buying an additional 300,853 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,025,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,049,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,469,000 after buying an additional 114,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

