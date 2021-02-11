JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY)

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CLPBY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised Coloplast A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

OTCMKTS:CLPBY opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. Coloplast A/S has a one year low of $14.30 and a one year high of $17.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.59. The stock has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.93 and a beta of 0.28.

Coloplast A/S Company Profile

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

