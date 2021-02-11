JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) Shares Acquired by SVA Wealth Management LLC

SVA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 747,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,128 shares during the period. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of SVA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. SVA Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF worth $62,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 186.4% during the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 86,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

JPUS stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.58. The company had a trading volume of 10,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,545. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.21. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.23 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.