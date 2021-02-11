JSF Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

JSF Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of JSF Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stairway Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 296,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,137,000 after acquiring an additional 46,275 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 29,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 8,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $225.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,639,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,461,982. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.18. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $230.32.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

