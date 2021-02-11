Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Short Interest Down 78.2% in January

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decrease of 78.2% from the January 14th total of 97,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several research firms recently commented on JBAXY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Julius Bär Gruppe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of JBAXY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.24. The company had a trading volume of 545,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,744. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $12.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.27.

About Julius Bär Gruppe

Julius BÃ¤r Gruppe AG provides private banking products and services to private clients worldwide. Its wealth management solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

