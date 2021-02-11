Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jumia Technologies AG provides e-commerce services. The Company offers products, which includes dresses, leggings, skirts, polo shirts, belts, watches, sunglasses, health products, beauty products and a range of products for children, among others. Jumia Technologies AG is based in Berlin, Germany. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE:JMIA opened at $65.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.18 and a 200-day moving average of $25.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 4.21. Jumia Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $69.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $39.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.98 million. Jumia Technologies had a negative net margin of 120.62% and a negative return on equity of 135.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that Jumia Technologies will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. 30.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

