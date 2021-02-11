Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of ONE Gas worth $4,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OGS. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 185,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,265,000 after purchasing an additional 74,172 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 699,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,737,000 after purchasing an additional 33,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGS stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,298. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.67 and a 12 month high of $96.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OGS. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ONE Gas from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

