Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Grows Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,990 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NFG traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.85. The stock had a trading volume of 8,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,307. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.22 and its 200-day moving average is $42.28. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $46.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.18 and a beta of 0.65.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. As a group, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

