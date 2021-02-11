Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 21,610 Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,610 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Everbridge at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,873,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Everbridge by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter worth $5,424,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 273,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,726,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter.

Get Everbridge alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.69.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $144.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,788. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.76 and a beta of 0.75. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.27 and a 52 week high of $165.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.68 and its 200-day moving average is $132.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

In other Everbridge news, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,000 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.48, for a total transaction of $140,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $113,949.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,133.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,124 shares of company stock valued at $2,771,609 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.