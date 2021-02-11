Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 21,266 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,266 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Redfin were worth $4,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Redfin during the first quarter valued at about $697,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Redfin by 13.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Redfin in the third quarter worth about $64,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RDFN traded up $4.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.44. The stock had a trading volume of 85,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,714. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.22 and a beta of 1.96. Redfin Co. has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $94.13.

In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $234,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,243.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Bass sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $103,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,321 shares of company stock worth $5,943,122. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Redfin from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist upped their price target on Redfin from $63.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Redfin from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redfin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.93.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

