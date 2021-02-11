Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 740,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,229,000 after acquiring an additional 393,772 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1,042.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 421,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,072,000 after buying an additional 384,179 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth $64,547,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,634,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,615,386,000 after buying an additional 74,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 9.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 504,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,003,000 after purchasing an additional 41,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TYL. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.91.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.19, for a total value of $8,903,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 103,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,077,165. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $4,122,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,311,429.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,341 shares of company stock worth $31,422,329 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

TYL stock traded up $12.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $463.44. The stock had a trading volume of 7,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,579. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $428.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.84. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.04, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $247.22 and a 1-year high of $466.21.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $283.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.39 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.