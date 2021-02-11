Juventus Fan Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.43 Million (JUV)

Juventus Fan Token (CURRENCY:JUV) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One Juventus Fan Token token can now be bought for about $9.49 or 0.00020102 BTC on popular exchanges. Juventus Fan Token has a market capitalization of $12.49 million and approximately $3.43 million worth of Juventus Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Juventus Fan Token has traded up 24.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00053203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $122.87 or 0.00260211 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.17 or 0.00099894 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00080257 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00084896 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00062628 BTC.

About Juventus Fan Token

Juventus Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,315,932 tokens. Juventus Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/juventus. The official message board for Juventus Fan Token is medium.com/socios.

Juventus Fan Token Token Trading

Juventus Fan Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juventus Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juventus Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Juventus Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

