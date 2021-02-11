K2 Gold Co. (KTO.V) (CVE:KTO) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Shares of K2 Gold Co. (KTO.V) (CVE:KTO) traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.49. 18,822 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 101,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

K2 Gold Corporation, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold exploration projects in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in Mojave Gold project that covers an area of approximately 5,830 hectares located in southern California; and GDR property covering a total of 3,073 hectares situated in the Yukon Territory.

