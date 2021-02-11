Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.78. 3,297,709 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 2,264,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.45.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KALA. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kala Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

The firm has a market capitalization of $492.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 8.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,160,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,429,000 after purchasing an additional 593,270 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Corp boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% during the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 771,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 151,501 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $988,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC raised its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% in the third quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 451,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 112,060 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

