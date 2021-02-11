KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceuticals company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. Its product portfolio consist hereditary angioedema and diabetic macular edema, KVD818 and KVD001, which are in clinical stage. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Carbylan Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALV opened at $37.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $672.11 million, a PE ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 2.13. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.53.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 229.45% and a negative return on equity of 47.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 95.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,535 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 53,863 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,421 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 131,822 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

