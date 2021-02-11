Kcash Price Up 16.3% Over Last Week (KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. During the last week, Kcash has traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar. One Kcash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges. Kcash has a market cap of $13.59 million and approximately $4.24 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

KCASH is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kcash is a new Alipay service but as a fully decentralised payment service. The platform is a simple cryptocurrency wallet and a physical payment card. Through the application, the users manage different cryptocurrencies and also are allowed to use the various cryptocurrencies in different transactions. Kcash offers 2-Factor Authentication process and multiple verification methods to ensure the safety of the digital assets. The issued token is KCASH, its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as reward and payment in the Kcash ecosystem. “

Kcash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

