Keep Network Price Tops $0.42 (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $196.30 million and approximately $4.12 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep Network token can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000877 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 45.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00052044 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.63 or 0.00261352 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00096045 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00079269 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.22 or 0.00084336 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00062909 BTC.

Keep Network Token Profile

Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,336,379 tokens. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network.

