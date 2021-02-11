KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (KEFI.L) (LON:KEFI) Shares Gap Down to $2.02

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (KEFI.L) (LON:KEFI) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.02, but opened at $1.95. KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (KEFI.L) shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 6,101,039 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £44.26 million and a PE ratio of -5.04.

About KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (KEFI.L) (LON:KEFI)

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper deposits in the Arabian-Nubian Shield. The company primarily focuses on developing the Tulu Kapi Gold Project in Ethiopia with a probable ore reserve of 1.05 million ounces and mineral resources totaling 1.7 million ounces.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (KEFI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (KEFI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.