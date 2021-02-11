Kellogg (NYSE:K) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Kellogg (NYSE:K) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.03-4.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.97.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on K. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kellogg from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded Kellogg from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.92.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $58.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.30. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $52.66 and a 52-week high of $72.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $4,787,538.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 416,668 shares of company stock valued at $25,405,082. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

