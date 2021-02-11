Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF) Short Interest Up 2,040.0% in January

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 2,040.0% from the January 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

OTCMKTS KSSRF remained flat at $$0.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.13. Kesselrun Resources has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.37.

Kesselrun Resources Company Profile

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company owns 100% interest in the Bluffpoint property comprising of 280 mining claims covering an area of 8,857 hectares located in the Kenora mining division of northwestern Ontario.

