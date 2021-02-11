Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS:KEGX) versus U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Critical Analysis

Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS:KEGX) and U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.9% of U.S. Well Services shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Key Energy Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of U.S. Well Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Key Energy Services has a beta of 2.54, indicating that its stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Well Services has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Key Energy Services and U.S. Well Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Key Energy Services $413.85 million 0.17 -$97.42 million ($218.03) -0.02 U.S. Well Services $514.76 million 0.20 -$93.91 million ($1.72) -0.81

U.S. Well Services has higher revenue and earnings than Key Energy Services. U.S. Well Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Key Energy Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Key Energy Services and U.S. Well Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Key Energy Services 23.43% -89.50% -15.85% U.S. Well Services -83.03% -154.88% -21.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Key Energy Services and U.S. Well Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Key Energy Services 0 1 0 0 2.00 U.S. Well Services 0 2 0 0 2.00

Key Energy Services presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential downside of 40.59%. U.S. Well Services has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential downside of 28.57%. Given U.S. Well Services’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe U.S. Well Services is more favorable than Key Energy Services.

Summary

U.S. Well Services beats Key Energy Services on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Key Energy Services Company Profile

Key Energy Services, Inc. operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers. The Fishing and Rental Services segment provides fishing services that involve recovering lost or stuck equipment in the wellbore utilizing fishing tools; and rents drill pipes, tubulars, handling tools, pressure-control equipment, pumps, power swivels, reversing units, and foam air units, as well as frac stack equipment to support hydraulic fracturing operations. The Coiled Tubing Services segment offers services for wellbore clean-outs, nitrogen jet lifts, through-tubing fishing, and formation stimulations; mills temporary isolation plugs that separate frac zones; and other pre-and post-hydraulic fracturing well preparation services. The Fluid Management Services segment offers transportation and well-site storage services for fluids utilized in drilling, completions, workover, and maintenance activities; and disposal services for fluids produced subsequent to well completion. It also operates a fleet of hot oilers for pumping heated fluids used to clear soluble restrictions in a wellbore. The company was formerly known as Key Energy Group, Inc. and changed its name to Key Energy Services, Inc. in December 1998. Key Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc. operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

