KeyCorp Raises Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Price Target to $43.00

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PRPL. UBS Group started coverage on Purple Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist started coverage on Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

PRPL stock opened at $36.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. Purple Innovation has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $41.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.14.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $187.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.40 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 363.58% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Purple Innovation will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $2,229,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Verdi Ray White III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $285,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,248 shares of company stock valued at $2,521,442. Company insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,748,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,216,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,078,000 after buying an additional 252,330 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,118,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,844,000 after buying an additional 86,195 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,706,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

