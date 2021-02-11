Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Acquired by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $5,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 63,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,362,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 56,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after buying an additional 21,532 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 96,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,694,000 after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 242.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after buying an additional 23,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.18.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $149.61. The company had a trading volume of 12,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,821. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.21. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.93 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The company has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 18th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 90,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $10,612,549.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,341,762.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total value of $279,653.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,552.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,685 shares of company stock valued at $20,281,968 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.