Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT.L) (LON:KIT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.40

Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT.L) (LON:KIT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Friday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT.L) stock opened at GBX 339 ($4.43) on Thursday. Keystone Investment Trust Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 161 ($2.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 358 ($4.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.50, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £211.78 million and a PE ratio of -3.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 337.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 286.11.

In other Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT.L) news, insider William Kendall purchased 15,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 331 ($4.32) per share, with a total value of £50,477.50 ($65,949.18).

Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT.L) Company Profile

Keystone Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

