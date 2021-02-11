Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $37.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.32% from the stock’s previous close.

KFRC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on Kforce from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Sidoti raised Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kforce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.29.

KFRC stock opened at $47.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.49. Kforce has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.31.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.00 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kforce will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 4,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $207,113.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,596 shares in the company, valued at $370,057.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $49,148.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,684 shares of company stock valued at $2,628,401 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Kforce by 21.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kforce by 14,220.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Kforce by 252.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kforce during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

