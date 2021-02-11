Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) PT Raised to $10.00

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the mining company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $14.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “focus list” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.98.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $7.31 on Thursday. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $10.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 167,841 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 23,153 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 275.4% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 298,240 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 218,796 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 36,469 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,058,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,790,000 after acquiring an additional 719,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $591,000. 51.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

