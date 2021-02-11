Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 57.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 31,541 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $42.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.23. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $47.44.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.75%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KNX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Knight Equity lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

