Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) SVP Raymond D. Cabrera Sells 6,786 Shares

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 6,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $140,673.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,546.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE KN opened at $20.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Knowles Co. has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $21.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.73. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -513.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Knowles had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Knowles Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 22,879 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 313,744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,782,000 after acquiring an additional 32,098 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 205.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 379,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 255,600 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

