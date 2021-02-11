KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Short Interest Down 81.4% in January

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 81.4% from the January 14th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

KNYJY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oddo Bhf cut KONE Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets raised KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut KONE Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KONE Oyj has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of KONE Oyj stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.29. The stock had a trading volume of 28,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,928. The company has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.57. KONE Oyj has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About KONE Oyj

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected name; modernization solutions; various residential solutions; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

