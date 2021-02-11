Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Short Interest Up 5,807.0% in January

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 756,100 shares, a growth of 5,807.0% from the January 14th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 38.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Koss from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other Koss news, VP Lenore Lillie sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $110,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,088 shares in the company, valued at $202,804.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Leveen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $390,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 518,601 shares of company stock worth $18,559,045 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Koss stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Koss worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NASDAQ KOSS traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,762,615. Koss has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $127.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.69.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter.

Koss Company Profile

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

