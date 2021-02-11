KT (NYSE:KT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

KT (NYSE:KT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KT Corporation provides telecommunication services. Its services include mobile telecommunications services, telephone services, fixed-line and VoIP telephone services. The Company also provides interconnection services to other telecommunications companies, broadband Internet access services and other Internet-related services. It also offers information technology and network services, including consulting, designing, building, and maintaining of systems and communication networks. KT Corporation, formerly known as Korea Telecom Corp., is headquartered in Sungnam, South Korea. “

Get KT alerts:

Shares of KT traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.26. 2,634,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,727. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.84. KT has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.40.

KT (NYSE:KT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that KT will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of KT by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 7,790 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of KT by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of KT by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 180,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 96,953 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of KT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of KT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

About KT

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services worldwide. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services.

Featured Article: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KT (KT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.