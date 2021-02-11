Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KHNGY. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of Kuehne + Nagel International stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.72. 3,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,873. Kuehne + Nagel International has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.53.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, seafood logistics, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking, tracking, and tracing of shipments; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

