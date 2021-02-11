Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stake Lessened by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 863 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth $34,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $249.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.11.

LH stock opened at $229.20 on Thursday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $237.88. The company has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

