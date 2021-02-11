Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 19.00-23.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $20.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.84-14.609 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.15 billion.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $249.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $226.11.

LH stock traded up $8.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $237.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,176,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,426. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Laboratory Co. of America has a one year low of $98.02 and a one year high of $239.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.89.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

