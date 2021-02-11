Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) (LON:LRE) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) (LON:LRE) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share on Friday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L)’s previous dividend of $0.05. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:LRE opened at GBX 696.50 ($9.10) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.88, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 715.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 725.29. Lancashire Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 481 ($6.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 852.50 ($11.14). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.27.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LRE shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) to GBX 1,065 ($13.91) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 883.63 ($11.54).

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Far East, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lancashire Syndicate. It offers aviation insurance solutions comprising AV52, aviation deductible, and other aviation solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage, and downstream and onshore operational business coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss and war, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

